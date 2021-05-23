92 Taliban killed says MoD

KABUL (Agencies): Ninety two insurgents were killed overnight during security and defense operations in various parts of the country.

Fouad Aman, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense said 92 Taliban were killed and 92 others were wounded in clashes and counter-attacks by defense and security forces in Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Sar-e-Pul, Helmand, Baghlan, Takhar, and Balkh provinces.

Many of their weapons and ammunition have been destroyed.

Also, security and defense forces have detected and neutralized 34 different types of mines in different places of the country.