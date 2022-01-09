928 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI (APP): Fortunately no death was reported due to coronavirus on Sunday, however, 928 new cases emerged when 14,012 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He said that till last Saturday the number death and was 7,681.

He said that 14,012 samples were tested which detected 928 cases that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 7,256,330 tests have been conducted against which 486,350 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 468,826 patients have recovered, including 161 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,843 patients were under treatment, of them 9,574 were in home isolation, 120 at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 142 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 928 new cases, 748 have been detected from Karachi, including 279 from East, 216 South, 97 Central, 85 Korangi, 37 Malir and 34 West. Hyderabad has 29, Nausheroferoze 15, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 13 each, Dadu and Matiari 12 each, Kashmore and Larkana 10 each, Sukkur 8, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro 9 each, Mirpurkhas 7, Umerkot 6, Jacobabad and Tharparkar 5 each, Ghotki and Sanghar 4 each, Shikarpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 3 each, Badin 2.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 30,470,881 vaccinations have been administered up to January 7 adding that during the last 24 hours 147,163 vaccines were inoculated – in total 30,618,044 vaccines have administered which constituted 55.44 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Coronavirus claims 2 more lives in Punjab: As many as 448 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday while two deaths were also reported due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 447,631 while 13,076 persons have been died due to the virus in the province so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 370 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Hafizabad, four each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, five in Jehlum,1 in Khoshab,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Multan, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 03 in Narowal, 29 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahimyar Khan, four in Sahiwal, five in Sheikhupura and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,084,629 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,585 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.