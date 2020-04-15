93 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab: Dr Dr Yasmin Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A total of 93 coronavirus patients have recovered their health in Punjab so far, said Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said efforts of the medical teams are paying fruits as 93 patients from Mayo and Expo Centre Field Hospital have been discharged till date.

The minister said 24 patients from Expo Centre Field Hospital and five patients got recovered from the COVID-19, during last 24 hours.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also said the doctors and the paramedics staff is taking care of the patients 24/7. Referring to ease in the lockdown, Dr Yasmin said steps are being taken to provide relief to the daily wage labourers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 5,988 in Pakistan after the emergence of 151 cases during the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the national dashboard, the medical facilities have conducted 3,280 tests during last 24 hours while the total number of COVID-19 tests stands at 69,928.

At least 11 deaths were reported till Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 107 and the number of recovered patients is 1,466.

Punjab has the highest figure of coronavirus cases up to 2,945 followed by Sindh with 1,518 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 865 patients, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 240 in Balochistan, 140 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).