93% of milk samples found substandard in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority launched its largest-ever milk sample collection and testing drive, total samples, 93 percent (541 samples) were found to be adulterated, substandard, and harmful to health, while only 7 percent were satisfactory.

The Authority collecting 583 milk samples from businesses associated with large and medium-scale dairy operations across the province. A detailed report was released, following the conclusion of the 10-day special milk sampling and testing campaign. The report stated that 26 teams, led by assistant directors, were formed to collect samples from large and medium-level dairy businesses.

The samples were sent for testing to the state-of-the-art laboratory established by the Food Authority in Hayatabad, Peshawar. According to the report, the total samples were collected from approximately 324,000 liters of milk, of which only 7% (42 samples) were found to be of satisfactory quality. Additionally, water was found in 417 samples, glucose in 106, formaldehyde in 17, fat deficiencies in 224, and protein and other mineral deficiencies in 488 samples.

The report also indicated that 18.18% of the samples contained dry powder milk, 15.7% sucrose, 4.1% salt, 2.91% formaldehyde, and 1.3% sorbitol. The report further revealed that at divisional level, 94% of samples in Peshawar, 87% in Mardan, 88% in Kohat, 97% in Malakand, 84% in Hazara Division, and 100% in Bannu and D.I. Khan were found to be substandard.

Wasif Saeed stated that for the first time, milk samples were analyzed on a large scale using the state-of-the-art Milko Scan technology. He explained that the samples were collected in sterilized bottles with ice packs and all necessary SOPs were followed, for the testing purpose.

Wasif said that a crackdown against the milk adulteration mafia has been initiated, leading to the closure of 12 milk sellers in the black and red categories in Peshawar Division and eight in Malakand and revoking their licenses along with imposing heavy fines. He added further that actions are ongoing across the province.