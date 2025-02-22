940,000 patients treated under Sehat Card

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In the past year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sehat Card Plus program, has provided free medical treatment to 940,000 patients across the province.

According to the government’s one-year performance report, 72% of these patients received treatment in public hospitals, while 28% were treated in private healthcare facilities under the scheme. The provincial government has taken measures to enhance the healthcare sector.

For the current fiscal year, the government has allocated PKR 231 billion for the health sector—an increase of 13% compared to the previous year. Some of the major healthcare reforms and initiatives include, Establishment of 120 Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Centers, constitution of over 850 Primary Care Management Committees to improve governance of rural and basic health centers, procurement of over 250 medical devices for secondary hospitals, expansion of the Allied and Surgical Block at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, adding 500 new beds, provision of PKR 5.5 billion in funds for medicine procurement across districts, ensuring 90% availability of essential medicines in all District Headquarters Hospitals and completion of five new blocks at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Teaching Institute in Bannu, establishment of a 10-bed Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at the same institute.

Over the past year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched multiple infrastructure and technology-driven projects, including two new Cath Labs in Dera Ismail Khan, Kidney Center and Burn Unit at D I Khan Teaching Hospital, Installation of a state-of-the-art helium-free MRI machine at KT), Peshawar, at a cost of PKR 400 million, upgradation of the Cath Lab at KTH, establishment of a Transplant Tower at KTH for kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, establishment of a 46-bedded Neonatal Care Unit at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi, provision of Rs.75 million investment in a medical gas pipeline system at KTH, launching of a digital portal for asset management.