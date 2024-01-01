9th May vandalism case: ATC acquits 27 PTI workers including minister

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar has acquitted 27 accused, including Provincial Minister Mena Khan Afridi and three assembly members, in 9th May, 2023 vandalism case against Imran Khan arrest, on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, on May 9, 2023, violent protesters demonstrated against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman’s arrest in the premises of Khan Raziq Shaheed police station. During the protest, the VIP gate of Bala Hissar, Frontier Women’s College gate, and private banks’ ATMs were damaged. One citizen was killed, and several others were injured.

Following the incident, Khan Raziq Shaheed police nominated 27 accused, including Provincial Minister Mena Khan Afridi, Assembly members Arbab Sher Ali, Fazal Elahi, and Muhammad Asif, Former provincial ministers Kamran Bangash and Timur Salim Jhagra, Former Peshawar Nazim Arbab Asim and PTI Local leader Irfan Salim

The police completed the investigation and submitted the challan to the court. The court initiated the trial, recording statements from all witnesses and accused. However, during the trial, the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused.

Consequently, the court acquitted all 27 accused due to lack of evidence. It is worth noting that over 100 other accused, who were not directly nominated in the case, had already been acquitted by the court.