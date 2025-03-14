Singer Naseebo Lal ‘tortured’ by husband; case registered

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has reportedly been subjected to domestic violence by her husband, Naveed.

Shahdara Town police in Lahore have officially registered a case against him following the disturbing incident.

According to the first information report (FIR), Naseebo Lal was sitting in the courtyard of her home when her husband arrived and started verbally abusing her. The situation escalated when he allegedly struck her in the face with a brick, causing injuries.

The singer further claimed that her husband frequently engages in violent altercations.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and legal proceedings are underway.