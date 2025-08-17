A $40 million Hospital inaugurated in Herat

HERAT (TOLONews): A hospital worth $40 million was inaugurated in Herat in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and other senior officials of the Islamic Emirate.

This hospital, with a capacity of 500 beds, has been funded by the private sector at a cost exceeding $40 million. Officials of the Islamic Emirate consider the establishment of such hospitals effective for providing standard treatment to patients and for reducing the prevalence of diseases in the country.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated: “Our country has immense needs in the health sector. We must have standard and quality hospitals so that patients do not have to repeatedly travel abroad. Unfortunately, many of our citizens travel to other countries even for the treatment of minor illnesses, which causes great difficulties for the people.”

According to Herat’s local authorities, the hospital is now providing treatment for a number of illnesses that were previously not treated inside the country.

The hospital director, Farid Ahmad Ejaz, added: “According to the Ministry of Public Health’s estimates, Afghans were annually spending $570 million in neighboring countries for medical treatment, with this money flowing out of the country. In a short time, our young and committed specialists have taken responsible steps to prevent the outflow of capital from Afghanistan.”

Several residents of Herat have called on the government and the private sector to pay greater attention to the health sector. They said many patients still travel to neighboring countries for treatment, which is very costly.

A doctor, Abdul Hadi Bedar, remarked: “This is considered a valuable and historic step in Afghanistan’s healthcare sector.”

Another Herat resident, Naveed Ahmad Wafa, said: “We need such large hospitals in the health sector so that our people are no longer dependent on neighboring countries.”

Local officials in Herat added that alongside public hospitals, the quality of healthcare services provided by private hospitals in the province has also improved. They further noted that in recent years, complex brain surgeries, tumor removals, cancer gland surgeries, open-heart operations, kidney transplants, and other sensitive and advanced procedures have also been successfully performed in Herat.