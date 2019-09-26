A collaboration between continents created a Pakistani sandal that gives you wings

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani-American artist, Saks Afridi, has collaborated with Pakistani hand-crafted shoe brand Markhor, to create a winged version of the traditional Pakistani Peshawari chappals, and called it the ‘Hawa Sandal.’

The Peshawari chappal has gained international fame in recent years, with the likes of Christian Louboutin and Paul Smith attempting their renditions of the shoe-style indigenous to Pakistan’s northwestern regions.

On Afridi’s instagram, models in the Hawa Sandal appear to be flying over cities and landscapes. The artist, who was born in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, spent much of his life living all over Pakistan and the world while his father worked for the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines. Since 2013, he has been working as an artist and now has a career over two decades long in design and advertising.

His preferred tool of choice is sculpture, and in May of this year, the first look for his now-popular Hawa Sandal, was revealed as a sculpture on his Instagram page.

The sculpture fit into his latest body of work titled “SpaceMosque.”

“The themes of my work exist in a realm I call Sci-fi Sufism, the Hawa Sandal sculpture was created around a para-fictional narrative in which, for a brief time, a mysterious spacecraft resembling a hovering mosque appeared and every human on Earth was granted one answered prayer every 24 hours,” Afridi told Arab News.

“The narrative explores greed and morality at war when prayer becomes the de facto global currency. The work asks us to reflect on what it is we pray for and to what end,” he said. The story of the Hawa Sandal is one of the stories in the SpaceMosque