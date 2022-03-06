A Common Approach for Peace

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has discussed the situation around the Russian military operation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi on Saturday. According to reports, Secretary Blinken told his counterpart that the world is watching to see which countries stand up to defend the basic principles of freedom, self-determination, and sovereignty. He emphasized that the world is working together to reject and retaliate against Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow pays a heavy price. While Foreign Minister, Wang Yi said that China opposes any actions that do not contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian issue but only add fuel to the fire. According to Wang Yi, the dispute must be resolved through negotiations, and China will take measures to defuse the situation.

The United States and China have conflicting views regarding the situation around Ukraine and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and allies are working to contain Russia through the expansion of NATO toward the East and NATO has deployed strategic forces in Eastern Europe including Romania, Poland, and Macedonia. Presently, Ukraine is in the process of admission. Whereas China supports Russia’s viewpoint that NATO expansion toward Russian borders and deployment of NATO forces in Eastern Europe is a serious threat to its security. Therefore, China did not condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine and also abstained in the UN meetings on Ukrainian issue the last week.

Secretary Blinken has reached out to his Chinese Counterpart to grab Chinese support, but Yi noted that it is necessary to focus not only on overcoming the current crisis but also to work for the long-term stability in the region.

Yi suggested Blinken of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the conduct of dialogue between the West and Moscow on a security mechanism in Europe. Apparently, each nation claims of supporting peace and security but wants to build peace on others’ mausoleum, which is the real cause of global chaos, so the best code of building peace is respect for others which has diminished in the world so far.