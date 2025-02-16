A Consultative Meeting Chaired by Chief Minister Gandapur Calls for Immediate Talks with Afghanistan

Peshawar, (February 16, 2025); A consultative meeting led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Amin Gandapur, has called for immediate negotiations with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns and for convening a national political summit.

The meeting, which included representatives from various political and religious groups, emphasized that Pakistan’s security is tied to Afghanistan’s peace, urging the initiation of government-level talks without delay.

A statement from the government on Saturday stated that the meeting had decided on several key points, including unity among political and religious parties to foster sectarian harmony. It also stressed that peace is of national interest, with special focus on resolving the Kurram district issue, which, while regional, has the potential to create a national crisis.

Participants also highlighted the need to prevent human rights violations across the country and ensure the protection of citizens’ rights. A call for the unity of political groups for the country’s peace, prosperity, and political stability was made.

To move forward, the meeting agreed to form a special committee to engage political parties and work on national reconciliation. Furthermore, it was agreed that regular consultative meetings should be held to strengthen efforts against terrorism and foster national understanding, with such discussions to occur at both national and district levels.

A key decision was to utilize Friday sermons to spread the message of peace and unity throughout the country, with religious scholars being urged to educate people on the importance of peace.

The meeting concluded with a unified stance on combating terrorism, emphasizing that the nation must stand together to defeat it. The participants also called for a major national-level political summit on terrorism, with a council to be established that includes influential political and religious leaders.

Source: Government Statement