A critical review of William Dalrymple’s‘Return of a King’

Farrukh Husain

THE GREAT GAME

Dalrymple believes that the first Anglo-Afghan war occurred due to the Great Game between Russia and Britain for territory in Asia and the British desire to safeguard India.

The British official presentation of their views was that the real fear they had was of a Russian invasion of India with the help of Russia’s Iranian allies. Iranian moves on the Afghan city of Herat in 1837 were identified as being moves taken by Russia. The British did not want Russia or its Qajar ally to seize Afghanistan so decided to invade Afghanistan itself and replace the ruler Dost Mohammed Khan with a more pliable candidate. The reality was that the British in India feared something altogether different, there was no fear of Russia which at that time was beyond the Caspian sea. What the British actually feared was the loss of their Indian empire at the hands of a Qajar and Afghan army entering the Khyber Pass. The Qajar and Afghan alliance engineered by Amir Dost Mohammed Khan was designed with a view to defeat the Sikhs and remove them from Peshawar and Lahore. The British feared an advancing Islamic army would lead to a popular revolt in India against British rule. There is evidence in the writings of the British participants of the first Anglo-Afghan war that if they failed in their Afghan invasionthey would also lose India. Dalrymple by repeating the Great Game argument simply misses the point that the Afghans and Qajars were the real threat that the British invasion of Afghanistan was aimed at – not a non-existent Russian threat.

Afghan women allegedly marrying British officers

Afghan women and British officers (p.223 Dalrymple): ‘Afghan’s sense of honour was now beginning to be seriously offended by the growing number of affairs taking place between British officers and Afghan women. The most prominent was probably the marriage between Captain Robert Warburton and the beautiful Shah Jahan Begum, a niece of Dost Mohammad, to which both Burnes and Lt Sturt were witnesses’ Equally sensitive was between Lieutenant Lynch, the Political Agent at Qalat, and the beautiful sister of Walu Khan Shamulzai, the local Ghilzai Chieftain.”

The marriage by Captain Warburton to Shah Jahan Begum was a forced Muslim nikah ceremony: See Collister Hostage in Afghanistan page: 21-22. Dalrymple cites Collister in his bibliography but had he bothered to familiarize himself with this work, he would not have made the above mistake. Essentially the nikah ceremony cannot be considered to be valid since a non-Muslim male cannot be married to a Muslim female.

Dalrymple provides no evidence that Lieutenant Lynch married WaluShamulzai’s sister Afghan or that there was an ‘affair’ – again this appears to have been a forced relationship since a British officer the infamous Nicholson intended to kill WaluShamulzai and relented under pressure from Lynch who in turn received WaluShamulzai’s sister: See p.321 Yapp Strategies of British India 1980.

PERSIAN IS CULTURED – PASHTO IS NOT

Dalrymple states with a large hint of anti-Pashtun bias there is no evidence Shuja could speak Pashto: “Shuja created around him a highly cultured Persianate world – there is no indication that the Shah ever knew Pashtu, and he certainly did not write in it. He lived, as the Mughals did before him, a life of mobile kingship and in many ways he emerges as the last Timurid, exercising his rule in a country that was still at the crossroads of Iran, Central Asia, China and Hindustan, not the mountainous periphery it would later become.” p.501 Return of a King. In essence Persian is “highly cultured” yet Pashto implicit in what William writes is not worth knowing about. However, Dalrymple is entirely wrong as Darlymple’s wife’s ancestor Colin Mackenzie asserted Pashto was spoken by Shuja since it was his mother tongue:

“He was a man of considerable ability, an Arabic scholar and a poet, well acquainted with Persian literature, speaking Persian perfectly, and Hindustani with ease, besides his mother-tongue

Pushtu; yet, strange to say, the court language on public occasions is Turki! Everything said to the Shah in Persian was repeated to him by his Master of the Ceremonies in Turki, and he replied in the same manner, a curious reminiscence of the time when Afghan kings reigned from Bokhara to the Indian Ocean, and from Meshed to Sirhind.p .185 Helen Mackenzie ‘Storms and sunshine in a soldier’s life’. Colin Mackenzie must surely be turning in his grave at Dalrymple’s ignorance, lack of research and overall lack of intelligence in respect of the central figure in Darlymple’s book, Shah ShujaUlMulk.

Dalrymple appears to look down on spoken Pashto and furthermore blames the Afghans for their country ceasing to be at the “cross roads” of the region but becoming a neglected “mountainous periphery” in effect a forgotten backwater. Afghanistan was forced into becoming a “mountainous periphery” by Britain which did not want foreign travellers coming to Afghanistan and by the expansion of Russia and Britain which came to border Afghanistan. Britain failed to integrate Afghanistan into its trading systems until after the second Anglo Afghan war. Dalrymple merely blames the victims for the crimes of imperialism, an imperialism whichDalrymple’s family has benefitted greatly from to keep them in the style in which they have become accustomed.

THE EXECUTION OF MULLAH SHAKOOR ISHAQZAI

In my book Afghanistan in the Age of Empires I detail how Mullah Shakoor is deposed and killed. Dalrymple did not appreciate in his book that the Mullah had been killed, which I detail as follows: “Macnaghten and Shuja spent the winter in the warmer climes of Jalalabad, where Macnaghten graciously took the best house leaving Shuja to make do with second best. Macnaghten made sure that Shuja got hot under the collar. The Khan of Bajaur came into pledge allegiance to Shuja and gave a present of three beautiful Kafiristan slave girls. Macnaghten was not content with Shuja keeping the present and made sure that the slaves were married off to Shujas’ followers (p.36 G Lawrence). More dangerously Macnaghten moved to seize power from Shuja.Mullah Shakoor was Shuja’s Prime Minister, his Wazir. Mullah ShakoorIshakzai loyally served Shuja throughout their exile in India. Shakoor had tried hard to prevent Kabuli shopkeepers inflating prices to fleece the public and attempted to maintain a facade of running a state independent of British control. Mullah Shakoor enjoyed the ire of Macnaghten because he would not bow to British authority.

Shakoor was undoubtedly a brave man who spoke the truth before Macnaghten irrespective of the consequences. However like all tyrants Macnaghten would eventually replace the Mullah but would not be satisfied with depriving Mullah Shakoor simply from the role of Wazir and replacing him with a more pliable candidate. Indeed, Lady Sale writes on 3rd November 1841, that several months ago documents surfaced stating that all true believers should rise against the Kaffirs, Mullah Shakoor was blamed “and as dead men tell no tales, much of the obloquy was allowed to rest on MoollahShakoor, who had paid the penalty of other state crimes.” (p46-47 Lady Sale Disasters in Afghanistan)Mullah Shakoor’s soul would probably be at rest knowing that you reap what you sow and Macnaghten would soon pay for his oppression.”

BURNES AND MACNAGHTEN PLAN TO OVERTHROW SHUJA

Dalrymple does not know that Burnes and Macnaghten wanted to overthrow Shah Shuja as I detail in my book:

“On Sept 1st 1841 Burnes records in his diary, “An expression from, Macnaghten to-day that Shah Soojah was an old woman not fit to rule his people, with divers (sic) other condemnations”(Alexander Burnes Diary, John Murray Archive, National Library of Scotland; p286 vol 2 Lives of Indian officers, Kaye (1880)). Burnes fully agreed with Macnaghtens’ anti Shuja sentiments. By 22 September 1841 Burnes and Macnaghten were reviewing who would succeed Shuja since a soothsayer, “A native predicts his death; he is not long-lived, I plainly see. If he dies, we were planning the modus operandi. I offered to go to Candahar, and bring up the new King Timour, and I predict he will make a good ruler.” Ironically Burnes and Macnaghten would be disappointed since both would predecease Shuja. Burnes’ life was dedicated to pleasure. Burnes’ God was that belonging to the true hedonist, for Burnes worshipped his own desires, which he pursued voraciously. For this reason Burnes was blind to the fate that would shortly befall him.”

BATTLE OF BADR AND THE KABUL UPRISING

Dalrymple in ‘Return of a King’ book wrongly asserts that the Kabul uprising of 2 November 1841 against British rule occurred in the first week of Ramadan.However, 2 November 1841 falls on 17 Ramadan 1257, which is the anniversary of the battle of Badr. The uprising occurred on 17 Ramadan to take advantage of the blessings of that holy date.

WILLIAM DALRYMPLE INSULTS AFGHANISTAN’S NATIONAL HERO WAZIR MOHAMMED AKBAR KHAN BY REFERRING TO HIM AS “RUTHLESS”.

On page 310 of ‘Return of a King’Dalrymple refers to Dost Mohammed’s “clever and ruthless son, Akbar Khan,”- ruthless is not an apt description. Mohammed Akbar Khan cannot be said to have no pity or compassion for others as Dalrymple himself writes on

page 401 prisoner’s account citing Akbar’s care for them. “Lawrence …noting that Akbar gave up his palanquin to Ladies Sale and Macnaghten…When Lawrence told Akbar that the prisoners needed a little money he was immediately offered a thousand rupees: ‘on giving him a receipt for it, he tore it up, saying such things were only required among traders, not between gentlemen’. “ So to claim that Mohammed Akbar Khan is “ruthless” is not supported by the facts.

THE JANUARY 1842 RETREAT FROM KABUL

Dalrymple misrepresents Elphinstone’s retreating British army from Kabul as ‘refugees”!

Page 369 ‘Return of a King’ “They (Afghans) travelled parallel to the British, on both flanks of the column firing parallel into the jostling rabble of refugees they were now driving between them” This is an utterly nonsensical description of a retreating army as “refugees”. Refugees are people who are being forced to flee their country of origin due to e.g. political persecution or ethnic persecution not an army retreating from a country they have occupied illegally. Indeed this British armed force was capable of inflicting violence on Afghans and did so. Mohammed Akbar Khan had promised safe passage to the British out of Afghanistan if they disarmed and handed over their weapons at Kabul but the British refused to abide by this agreement. Dalrymple continues the above sentence with further metaphors portraying the retreating army as defenceless sheep to the slaughter: “they (Afghans) were now driving between them, like shepherds expertly controlling a flock of panicked sheep”. I have never seen “sheep” with cannons or rifles. Dalrymple is attempting to very subtly engage the sympathy of the reader with the retreating British army. A soldier has his bayonet and rifle, the writer has words and knows the effect of their words, Dalrymple in this passage condemns himself as being sympathetic to the British army and their invasion of Afghanistan .

RETREAT SURVIVORS

In‘Return of a King’ we are told that survivors from the Kabul to Jellalabad retreat of January 1842 consisted of DrBrydon, a Greek man, some Gurkhas and camp followers. In fact another man also escaped, from Gandamak turning up in 1843 in Gujrat. Popular historians like Dalrymple simply regurgitate accepted historical facts such as Brydon being the sole British survivor of the retreat. In my book Afghanistan in the Age of Empires, I identify a Scot, a fellow countryman of Dalrymples who also survived the retreat:

“The oddest account of escape from Gundamuck concerns that of a dark skinned faqir who appeared in India in rags but was in fact a Scottish non commissioned officer who fled all the way to a British army Camp Deesa in Gujrat India,

“This morning a strange man came into camp, covered with hair, and almost naked his face burnt very much; he turned out to be Lance-Sergeant Philip Edwards of the Queen’s 44th Regiment who escaped at the general slaughter at Gundamuch, Affghanistan, and after travelling 15 months in a southerly direction by the sun, he found his way into camp here, not knowing where he was. He says the 44th men were all drunk, and could make no resistance…He was wounded by a bullet in the leg, and when the men were nearly all cut up he mounted a camel with another man and made off. They kept together eight months and then separated, as they could not agree about the direction of travelling. They lived on any grain they could find and killed goats now and then, but sometimes were obliged to live on grass and herbs. The Affghans treated them well, but on entering Scinde the natives…hunt them out of their villages and set dogs on them.” (excerpt from letter dated 2 March 1843 published in The Times on 15 May 1843.)

Afghanistan had turned the white man black, the proud red coated trooper into an Indian faqir, the Scot had become the oriental other, surviving on the grace of villagers who fed him. This man, Lance-Sergeant Edwards embodied the very real stripping away of British power and the Indians could see once and for all that their imperial overlord could be reduced to the level of a mere beggar.”(Excerpt from Afghanistan in the Age of Empires (2018)).

KABUL RETREAT ‘MASSACRE’

It is not true that Afghans massacred all the Indian camp followers with General Elphinstone’s retreating army during January 1842:

“Afghans have always been noted by travellers as a hospitable people and this was even extended to their erstwhile enemies, “A poor Hindustanee woman and two boys who had been prisoners were also recovered: they had all lost their feet from frost. They mention that in the village from which they were brought, there were two more Hindustanees, who refused to come back being very comfortable where they were.”” (p.455 T Diary of Lieut C F Trower 33rd Bengal Native infantry during the Anglo Afghan War of 1842.) Excerpt from Afghanistan in the Age of Empires. Yet Dalrymple’s book simply repeats the pattern of past British histories in blaming Afghans for massacring the camp followers when he writes, The least lucky were those hundreds of sepoys and camp followers who neither escaped nor were enslaved or killed. In the Tezin Pass alone 1,500 of these were stripped of their goods and their clothes by the Afghans, then left to starve and freeze to death in the snows” (pages 383-384 Return of a King).

Suggestions that the Afghans massacred the Indians fulfill the claim made by the British of the “Kabul massacre” which a google search shows is a reference to the extermination of Elphinstone’s army and accompanying Indians. However, this is a mere orientalist trope peddled by British writers. Many British officers and their wives were taken into safe custody by Wazir Mohammed Akbar Khan. The real “Kabul Massacre” was the British looting and slaughter of the Kabul inhabitants when General Pollock’s army left Kabul in October 1842. Yet an internet search does not address this massacre of Kabul civilians.

Mutilation by Afghan women

The worst orientalist assertion by Dalrmplye is towards the end of his book where he heaps further insults on Afghan women. Dalrymple alleges the role of Pakhtun women in battle is to mutilate British combatants (see page 467 Return of a King). Dalrymple cites his sources as John Allen author of ‘Soldier Sahib’, John alleges that gruesome practice is the custom of “Afghan women” but cites no source for this absurd insulting allegation. There are positive images of Afghan women in hand to hand combat and leading cavalry charges during the first Anglo-Afghan war in my book. However Dalrymple appears to think that the role of Afghan women in war was reduced to providing water for the fighting men and mutilating the British. This fits in with the classic prejudices of the British who see Afghan women as ‘savages’ as depicted in Kipling’s famous poem about the wounded soldier left on Afghanistan’s plains who should commit suicide before the Afghan women reach him. More maturity is expected of experienced historians like Dalrymple than to pass this nonsensical anecdote off as meaningful history. Such writing insults all Afghan women. The reason for such allegations is of course to disguise the abuse that the British committed against Afghan women. When the Afghan woman was armed, she was more than a match in combat against the British enemy.

WAZIR MOHAMMED AKBAR KHAN’S POISONING

“When Akbar khan was poisoned in 1847 it was widely rumoured that it was on his father’s orders” page 475 ‘Return of a King’. This is orientalist fantasy at its height – which father kills his son. This kind of accusation fits the orientalist narrative of savage Afghans repeated in many writings of British war veterans. Dalrymple as an experienced historian should have gone beyond the superficial rumours and explored further who could have killed Mohammed Akbar Khan but does not do so. Mohammed Akbar Khan was first poisoned in 1839 by a British agent when he was commanding Afghan forces in the Khyber to oppose a British advance. As a result of the poisoning the Wazir was withdrawn from the Khyber Pass.Furtherthe Wazir was killed in 1847 by his Indian doctor.Therefore as I write in my book Afghanistan in the Age of Empires the poisoning and Killing of the Wazir is likely to have been directed by the East India Company who did not want Afghans to support the Sikh struggle against the British.

FATHER OF AFGHAN ARCHAEOLOGY

Charles Masson is “revered as the father of modern Afghan archaeology” page 472 Return of a Kingaccording to William Dalrmyple. The Orientalist will always proclaim the superiority of his own countryman’s knowledge and proclaim him to be the leading thinker in the field. This is what Dalrymple does with Masson but the truth is a little different.

It would be more accurate to characterize Masson as someone who ‘helped lay the foundations for archaeology in Afghanistan’ as he did not follow any systematic method sites he ‘investigated’/looted.

The true ‘father of Afghan archaeology’ in my view is surely Ali Ahmad Kohzad, who worked with Foucher and Hacking at DAFA from the 1920s and between 1940-57 was director of the National Museum. The father of Afghan archaeology can never be a foreign agent, a mere spy belonging to the East India Company like Charles Masson. Ahmad Ali Kohzad is therefore the correct figure to be praised but those like Dalrymple see history in the image of the achievements of the British man who is to be revered by his fellow nationals.

In conclusion, throughout his book Dalrymple quotes a priest named G R Gleig whom he believes wrongly to be a veteran of the first Anglo-Afghan war but the priest is in fact a famous Victorian author and had never been to Afghanistan. The British invasion of Afghanistan was a disaster and it appears that Dalrymple’s diversion from his beloved mother India to write about Afghanistan has been equally disastrous. In short, authors who write history need to master their sources and if they cannot do so should not rely on their reputations to sell poorly researched books passed off as works of well researched history.

Farrukh Husain is author of Afghanistan in the Age of Empires (2018).