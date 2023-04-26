A dazzling tour along Mediterranean, Aegean coasts: Barcelona

Özge Şengelen

A city where you will feel warmth of Mediterranean, where you will follow historical traces of Christopher Columbus, where you will get lost in gothic architecture and streets, Barcelona awaits to be discovered in your travels

Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city after Madrid, is a lively town on the Mediterranean coast. It is also one of the cities that I do not know how or where to begin to describe and the facets I often miss. I am terrified that I will not be able to convey to you what I have seen and my feelings while writing about such cities. Let me tell you every step, every detail, as I want you to feel like you are there.

Every corner of this city is full of splendor, art and the most beautiful examples of architecture, delicious food and warm and sincere people who make you feel at home.

Barcelona, which has turned into a very artistic city with the influence of the works of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Antoni Gaudi, should definitely be on your list of cities to explore in Europe. There are many architectural structures you should visit in Barcelona. In addition, you will want to spend a long time on the Mediterranean coastline of this city to mingle with its warm people and wander its streets.

We started our tour of Barcelona with the works of Gaudi. You can start your Barcelona tour by visiting works such as La Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, Casa Mila, Casa Batllo and Casa Vicens.

Park Güell

Park Güell can actually be described as a small town, built by Gaudi for the rich and nobles, commissioned by a member of the royal family of the period, Eusebi Güell. Work on the park, which was started in 1900, stopped in 1914 and was left unfinished. Undoubtedly, the most striking aspect of the park is the two houses covered with colorful ceramics at the main entrance.

These two structures, which draw attention at the main entrance of Park Güell, were actually built for security along with a building for guests. The design of the park was influenced by “Hansel and Gretel,” which had begun being staged as an opera at around the same time. The smaller structure with the Cross of Saint George, the symbol of virtue, is the house of Hansel and Gretel, and the house with a dome-shaped like a poisonous mushroom, symbolizing evil, was designed with the evil witch’s house in mind. When we entered this area, we really felt as though we were walking into a fairytale land.

Opposite the houses, there is the dragon figure made of colorful ceramics, and up the stairs is the Hypostyle Hall and the viewing terrace with the longest bench in the world above the hall.

The street of La Rambla, in Barcelona, Spain. (Shutterstock Photo)

La Rambla

Getting lost in the crowd of La Rambla street, where the heart of Barcelona beats, is one of the things I miss most about this dazzling city.

On this long street between Catalunya Square and the marina, there are restaurants where you can find the most delicious Mediterranean dishes, souvenir shops as well as Barcelona’s famous market El Quim La Boqueria and Palau Güell, one of the houses of Gaudi.

At the end of the street, a huge statue of Colombus greets you. The statue, which was built to celebrate the return of Christopher Columbus to Barcelona after his discovery of the Americas, was erected in La Rambla Square in 1888.

Nou Camp Stadium, Barcelona, Spain. (Shutterstock Photo)

Camp Nou

I don’t know in which of your European travels a stadium in a country was a must-see, but when you say Barcelona, the Camp Nou stadium must definitely be added to the bucket list. This stadium, where legendary football players such as Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta and Xavi created some of the football world’s most iconic moments, may be a place that football fans would want to visit.

You can learn about the history and achievements of the club by visiting the museum section. You can also buy a piece of the stadium grass and take it home as a souvenir. We didn’t need it, but it can be a nice memory for those who are interested.

The beach of Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain. (Shutterstock Photo)

La Barceloneta

Port Vell – meaning Old Port – was designed for the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. After passing Port Vell, you arrive at the neighborhood of Barceloneta, Barcelona’s coastline. Barceloneta, which can be a good option to swim in the sea for those going to Barcelona in summer, was a pleasant rest stop for us.

With a few snacks we took with us, it proved enough for us to sit on the sand of the beach and end the day with the endless Mediterranean view and sunset. There are also restaurants, cafes and shops along the coastline.

The Sagrat Cor Church, Barcelona, Spain. (Shutterstock Photo)

Tibidabo

You have many alternatives such as the metro and bus to go to Tibidabo, which is located at the highest point of the Serra de Collserola mountain range, which passes through Barcelona. After you reach a certain point, you have to take the funicular to get to the top. On the hill are the Sagrat Cor and the statue of Jesus, an amusement park and a telecommunication tower.

It is impossible not to admire the Sagrot Cor Church. This church, which can be seen from almost anywhere in the city, offers a completely different view when you go near it, as its height and magnificence make your head spin.

For me, Barcelona is one of those European cities that cannot be summarized into words, and where one must stay for a long time to discover the intricacies of its details. Travelers, especially those who are interested in architecture and art, should definitely visit Barcelona.

In addition to all these, do not leave Barcelona without relishing the most delicious Mediterranean dishes and attending Flamenco nights.

Courtesy: Dailysabah