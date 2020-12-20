A Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie is coming to Disney Plus

Monitoring Desk

At Disney’s 2020 Investor Day event this Thursday, the House of Mouse announced a brand new adaptation of one of the biggest comics characters in modern culture. No, not a superhero: Greg Heffley, the star of Jeff Kinney’s hugely popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Anyone who’s looked at the New York Times bestseller lists over the past 15 years will know that the Wimpy Kid audience is not to be sniffed at. Kinney’s books are enormous, and have been adapted to four well-received, money-making live action 20th Century Fox films, the last in 2017.

And what 20th Century Fox Studios owned, Disney owns, which means more Wimpy Kid content for the all the Wimpy Kids out there. A Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie will debut exclusively on Disney Plus sometime in the future. A brief look at the film during Disney’s Investor event revealed a 3D animated style that mimics the line art of series creator Kinney, spindly arms and all.

