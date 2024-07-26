A father’s role: The unseen strength behind every success

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

In the grand tapestry of human existence, there exists no substitute for a father. The father is the unerring constant in the life of a child, akin to the spring that breathes life into the world. His presence brings a peace so profound that in his company, the worries of the world seem to vanish. Just as the sun and its shadows remain continual across all seasons, so too does the role of a father remain unchanged through the ebbs and flows of life.

The importance of a father in Islam is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah, reflecting the profound respect and responsibility associated with fatherhood. The Quran emphasizes the father’s role as a provider, protector, and guide for his family. In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:233), Allah highlights the duty of a father to ensure the well-being and upbringing of his children, stating, “The father of the child shall bear the cost of the mother’s food and clothing on a reasonable basis.” This verse underscores the father’s responsibility in ensuring the physical and emotional needs of his family are met, laying the foundation for a strong and cohesive family unit.

The Sunnah further amplifies the significance of a father’s role, as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demonstrated through his own actions and sayings. He emphasized the importance of a father’s guidance in nurturing the moral and spiritual growth of his children. The Prophet (PBUH) said, “The best gift a father can give to his child is good manners” (Tirmidhi). This Hadith encapsulates the father’s role in instilling values, ethics, and Islamic teachings in his children, guiding them on the path of righteousness. In Islamic ideology, the father is seen as a figure of authority, compassion, and wisdom, whose influence shapes the character and faith of the next generation, thereby upholding the principles of Islam within the family and society.

In our journey through life, there are those who, through the fog of everyday distractions, fail to recognize the priceless value of their fathers. It is a tragic reality that often only after the loss do they come to understand the depth of this loss. The absence of a father reveals itself as a void that no other presence can fill. Such was the case with my own father, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, whose second death anniversary we observe today.

In his lifetime, my father was more than just a figure of authority or a provider. He was a shield against the tempests of life, a silent guardian whose strength made every challenge seem surmountable. His joy was in seeing his children succeed and his solace was their happiness. In his absence, the world feels a shade dimmer and the victories less sweet. The void left by his departure is a stark reminder of how irreplaceable he was and continues to be.

The true measure of a father’s impact often becomes apparent only after he has departed from this mortal realm. The depth of his influence is felt in every corner of our lives, in the way we navigate challenges, celebrate triumphs, and even in the quiet moments of solitude. His legacy is not just in the memories he left behind but in the values he instilled, the wisdom he shared, and the unwavering love he provided.

On this day of remembrance, my heart is heavy with the weight of his absence. The memories of my father’s guidance and support are a balm to my soul but also a reminder of the void that his absence has created. It is a day to reflect on the profound loss and to pray for the elevation of his soul. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him a place in Jannat al-Firdous, where his spirit will find eternal peace.

For those whose parents are still with them, today is a moment to cherish and appreciate them more deeply. The presence of a father, though sometimes taken for granted, is a blessing that enriches life in ways beyond measure. To have them alive is to have a endless source of strength and love. It is a treasure that should not be overlooked or undervalued.

In the end, the true worth of a father’s role becomes most apparent when he is no longer there. The lament of his absence serves as a poignant reminder of his significance. Those who have the fortune of having their parents with them should hold them close, valuing each moment shared, for the time we have with them is fleeting and irreplaceable.

Today, as I remember my father, I also find solace in the lessons he imparted and the strength he provided. His memory is a guiding light, and his legacy continues to inspire and fortify me. To appreciate those who remain in our lives is to acknowledge the irreplaceable role they play and to honour their presence with the love and respect they deserve.