A fragment of Falcon 9 rocket will fly up to ISS

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): A fragment of the American Falcon 9 rocket will fly 5.5 kilometers to the ISS on November 25, the situation is under control, the crew is working as usual, Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.

“According to the Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash, on November 25 at 07.18 Moscow time, a fragment of the American Falcon 9 launch vehicle launched in 2019 is expected to approach the International Space Station,” the state corporation said in a statement. in Telegram. It is noted that according to Russian experts, the minimum distance between the station and the fragment will be almost 5.5 kilometers.

“The situation is under the control of the Main Operational Control Group of the Russian segment of the ISS. The ISS-66 crew is operating as usual,” Roscosmos said.

This will be the third time the station has approached space debris this month. On November 12, a fragment of the Chinese spacecraft Fengyun-1C flew past the ISS, and before that it was necessary to carry out an evasion maneuver.

On November 15, the crew hid in the Soyuz MS-19 and Crew Dragon docked to the station after receiving information from the ground services about a cloud of debris.

The threat passed, and the astronauts and astronauts returned to normal operation, and the cloud approached several more times with an hour and a half intervals.

Later it became known that the wreckage appeared after Russia successfully tested anti-satellite weapons and hit the inoperative Russian spacecraft Tselina-D. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the fragments of the old satellite formed during the testing of the anti-satellite system did not pose any threat to space activities. He also confirmed a successful test of the anti-satellite system.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video proving that the International Space Station is located 40-60 kilometers below the fragments of the Tselina-D satellite, and nothing threatens the station.