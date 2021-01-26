A fresh clue about an Amazon expansion

WASHINGTON (Axios): The draft moniker for a store in Burnsville is fueling speculation that an Amazon supermarket is coming to the area, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Driving the news: Renderings for the 40,000-square-foot project at Cobblestone Court, submitted to local officials, include the sign “Mendel” on the development.

That just happens to be the same code name Amazon used to launch its Amazon Fresh grocery concept in other markets.

What they’re saying: “Amazon doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation,” a spokesperson told MSPBJ.

More grocery news for your cart: Good Grocer, a “volunteer-powered” store in South Minneapolis, reopened last week in a new location after being forced to close in 2018 because of the I-35W reconstruction project.