A new Chornobyl and world peace

According to the media, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine during his first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Erdogan, the world is worried about the situation around Zaporizhzhia and no one wants another Chornobyl. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also a visit to Ukraine and joined the meetup of the world’s two iconic leaders. While talking to the media,

Guterres said that he was gravely concerned about the situation at the plant and it had to be demilitarized. According to him, any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be a suicide.

The war in Ukraine is gradually shifting into its next phase as the Russian military is preparing to launch a fresh attack on the strategically important city of Kharkiv and has intensified around Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, that had d caused grave concerns in the global community. Meanwhile, Russia deployed its latest hypersonic missile on its border with Poland. The western nations including the United States and the UK are not interested in resolving the Ukrainian issue through peaceful means and using their resources to fuel the conflict. Hence, Turkey’s Erdogan and the UN Chief, who earlier struck the deal and paved the path for the export of Ukrainian grains to reduce food shortages in various parts of the world are now on a voyage to protect the world from nuclear disaster.

Presently, Erdogan has emerged as a revolutionary leader on the global stage who is playing an active role in resolving regional and global issues under the umbrella of the United Nations through his prudent and active diplomacy. The endeavors of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also highly appreciable because he has abandoned all bureaucratic and diplomatic formalities and is using all available options other than the United Nations to achieve peace and stability in the world. Presently, a nuclear disaster is looming over Eastern Europe and warring groups are not ready to pause their hostility in the greater interest of the world. The global community is eyeing the effectiveness of Erdogan and Guterres’s diplomacy in protecting humanity from nuclear clouds. However, the outcome of their current expedition will ascertain the future of the region.