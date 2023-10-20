A new global order imperative

After the American President, the Anglo-Indian British Prime Minister has reached Tel Aviv to pay a solidarity visit to Israel. While sharing podium with far-right Israeli leader, Rishi called it the darkest hour of the Jewish nation and offered all possible support to the state of Israel. Unfortunately, the British Premier broke all records of arrogance through complete denial of Israel’s inhumane bombardment in Gaza together with the recent attack on a hospital that killed several hundreds people in a single moment. Like other western leaders, Rishi Sonak backed Israel’s blatant aggression against innocent civilians and warcrimes against humanity in so-called hot pursuit of Paestinians armed groups.

It is heart wrenching for the civilized world that western nations have completely ignored the historical and humanitarian aspect of Israel-Palestinian conflict that is not a terrorism issue but a case of right to self determination under the UN charter that had been categorically recognized and conferred upon by the UN Security Council more than seven decades ago. In fact, successors of Rushi Sonak had sowed the seeds of tussle by creating political disputes in their former colonies in the Indo-Subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa, when they left those territories under extreme political pressure from indigenous people.

Historically, both Sunak and Netanyaho tried to mislead the world about history by terming the current moment as their darkest hour. Neither Netanyaho nor Sunak belong to the land they claimed too. The migrants’ sons represent colonial powers and occupier states, so they never witnessed dark hours in their lives. Although Hamas acted out of the way and inflicted heavy losses to Israel in a surprise attack. Israel and Palestinians have been at war over the past multiple years. Furthermore, continuous Israeli atrocities, utter denial of right to self determination and putting a permanent tab on the long held unresolveable political dispute, undoubtedly the world must expect such conditions when a group of people lose hope in the global community.

The world can not accept such kind of behavior from the western nations, and their indentured multilateral forums which cry unanimously over the arrest of a few Ukrainian children by Russian troops but unable to speak a word over Israel mass warcrimes against humanity. It is high time that the global community must raise its voice against dual standards of western nations, the discrimination and bias at the United Nations. Otherwise, a new balanced and multi polar system is of utmost importance for preservation of global peace and stability.