A New Kazakhstan: Nazarbayev Versus Tokayev

According to western media, a referendum took place in Kazakhstan on Sunday to get public consent to overhaul the Country’s constitution after deadly unrest in beginning of the current year that prompted the complete overhauling of the Kazakh democracy and removal of all signs and symbols of the three decades long rule of the former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to details, the recently held referendum will empower the sitting government of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev to introduce new changes in the Kazakh constitution, which includes removal of special status of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and putting a cap on his family members, relatives and associates to hold government positions in future. The referendum had been staged in the backdrop of the countrywide rebellion in the richest nation of central Asia, which erupted due to the rise in the fuel prices but turned into an anti-status quo movement in Kazakhstan.

The Muslim majority richest nation in the Central Asia had passed through a prolong authoritarian rule of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev ended in 2019. Nazarbayev enjoyed three decades of rule over the country and quitted the office after approving a life-long special status and unlimited authority for himself. While his successor and current President Kassym Tokayev has successfully used the recent rebellion in his favor and set a stage to undo the constitutional superiority of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev through a controlled referendum. According to the current ruler, his government intends to know the desires of the public through this referendum regarding democratization of the political process, through the transition of the government from super-Presidential form to a government of the President with a stronger Parliament. However, the Kazakh people are not interested in this referendum drama, which they perceive as the Tokayev’s attempt to consolidate his rule for another three decades like his predecessor. In fact, the dictators and monarchs around the globe had hurt the true soul of democracy, politics, and the constitution and used these divine terms to fulfil their nefarious designs. Afterall, every Nazarbayev had to face a Tokayev once in his life.