A new predicament and role of influential

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the coalition government’s request to form a full court bench on petitions related to the recently held Punjab Chief Minister’s re-election including a review of its interpretation of Article 63-A. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul -Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the arguments of the government and its allies’ counsels, during the hearing of a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s decision in the chief minister’s re-election last week.

The counsels of allied parties and former and incumbent Presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Council had repeatedly urged the apex court to constitute a full bench on the issue to fix the problem once and for all and prevent the case from being politicized. However, the court announced a short order through which the apex court turned down the request for the constitution of a full court and resumed the hearing on the next day.

A Political Crisis erupted in the country when PDM tabled no-confidence motions against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the center and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar simultaneously about three months ago. The former government sorted Judicial intervention on the allegations of a so-called foreign conspiracy. The intervention of the apex court facilitated a peaceful transition of the government in the center while a political crisis had been continuing in Punjab over the past months. The apex court de-seated 25 deserted members of the PTI and ordered by-election in 20 constituencies and the re-election of Chief Minister Punjab.

After the three-member Supreme Court bench turned down the respondent’s request for the constitution of a full court, the respondent and other parties to the case announced their boycott of the Court’s proceedings, and thus another political and legal predicament flared up in the country. Apparently, the country can not afford further political and economic instability, therefore all parties should observe patience and use peaceful legal and constitutional means to achieve their objectives. While the apex court should uphold the law and deliver justice impartially and fearlessly because only justice can guarantee the security and sovereignty of a nation.