A new wave of terrorism in UK

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has urged the country to be vigilant while raising the UK’s terror threat level to ‘severe’ after a suicide bomber targeted the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday. According to reports, this was the third terror attack in four weeks in Great Britain. Prime Minister Johnson chaired a COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) meeting at Downing Street to review the security situation in the country. During the meeting, the experts from police and security services advised the Prime Minister that another attack on British soil is now highly likely after the cab bombing on Merseyside and killing of British MP, Sir David Amess in Essex County, London. According to the British Prime Minister, the blast was a ‘stark reminder’ to the public to remain vigilant. He said that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism and will not give in to those who seek to divide them with senseless acts of violence. According to reports, Police had arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the blast. Earlier, A bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion near a house in Liverpool raided in connection with the suicide bombing outside the hospital on Remembrance Sunday. The British Police informed the media that the suicide bomber was a Middle East origin and UK’s resident and was not known to MI5. The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel informed the media that the Liverpool Hospital car bombing has been classified as a terrorist attack and UK terrorist threat score has been raised to a serious level, fourth on a five-point scale.

Presently, terrorism has become a global phenomenon and any country and religion has no exception from this evil. Great Britain has a diverse and pluralistic society which has a history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence over the centuries. However, during the recent decades the British people had witnessed countless terror incidents in all parts of the country, whereas densely populated London remained a prime target for the enemies of peace. According to experts, there are several terrorist groups in Great Britain including right wing extremist groups, splinter groups of Irish Republican Army (IRA), ISIS and Al-Qaeda Sleeper cells and dissident Republican terror groups.

During the mid-twentieth century, the Irish Republican Army (IRA) remained involved in terrorist activities in the UK, until 1998, when the IRA and British government signed the Belfast agreement. However, splinter groups of the IRA are still involved in terrorist activities in Ireland, UK, and mainland Europe. The US led western invasion of Afghanistan and UK’s unlimited support to Israeli expansionist polices had pushed a faction of British Muslim toward extremist ideologies of Al-Qaeda and ISIS and gave birth to a new wave of terrorism in England. Besides these two major sources the right-wing extremist and dissident Republican group are also involved in anti-state activities in the country. The UK government had revised its Counter Terrorism Strategy in 2019 and besides active protective and capacity building measures it put concerted efforts in prevention actions with particular focus on deradicalization of youths through social education, faith building, mental health, Criminal justice, and regularization of Charities. The UK government has done a lot to curb the rising trend of terrorism in the country, however besides sensitizing MI5, Johnsen must address those issues which instigate extremist sentiments in British citizens.