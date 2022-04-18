A positive momentum in Pak-Iran ties

In his first ever interview with IRNA, the Commander of Southern Command, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali has expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the militaries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan against common enemies and threats on the Pak-Iran border. According to the Pakistani General, there is absolutely no communication gap between the armed forces of the two countries and Pakistan is ready to further enhance border cooperation with Iran. General Sarfraz was of the view that currently, the border situation has improved considerably as compared to the past, and no single incident has been reported in the border areas during the past several months. He noted that border fencing is one of the major steps that the two countries have initiated to take control of the border. According to him, the two sides had encouraged the bilateral trade and cross-border movement in a legal manner while entry points had been doubled from four to eight in recent years. Pakistani military leader vowed not to tolerate any terrorist activity on Iranian brothers from our soil and expects the same from his Iranian Counterpart on the issue.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly Muslim countries, who are not only first door neighbors but also cemented with multiple bonds of religion, culture, tradition, history, and language as well as ethnicity and brotherhood. Both Countries have huge potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation that can bring prosperity to the region. However, both countries could not forge friendly relations between them in the past particularly after the post-Iranian revolution era because Pakistan remained cautious to establish trade and economic ties with Iran due to global sanctions against the country whereas Iran mostly perceived Pakistan as a member of the opposing bloc due to Pakistan friendly relations with the United States.

Presently, the geopolitical landscape in the region has changed significantly after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the two nations had undertaken various measures to improve bilateral trade and security relations in the recent months. Under bilateral arrangements, the joint border crossing points had been increased and five border markets had been set up to facilitate border trade and curb smuggling between the two countries. The cross-border movement of terrorists and anti-government elements was another major concern of both nations which had been addressed through Pakistan’s construction of border fencing on the Pak-Iran border, which is likely to complete next year. Presently both countries decided to constitute a border working group to look after border management, travel, trade, and other issues. In fact, Pakistan’s Military leader has expressed the true and sincere feelings of the whole Pakistani nation who intends to remove mistrust, promote peace and stability at the joint border, reinforce bilateral bonds, enhance bilateral trade and tourism, and is eager to establish enduring friendship between the two nations. Although both neighbors had resolved their continuous border issues, there is a need to consolidate these bonds through regular contact and expansion of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.