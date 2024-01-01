A.R Rahman’s bassist Mohini announces separation from husband

(Web Desk): Indian musician AR Rahman’s bassist, Mohini Dey, has confirmed her separation from composer Mark Hartsuch.

The announcement, made through a social media post on November 20, comes just hours after news of Rahman’s divorce from his wife, Saira Banu, broke.

Mohini and Hartsuch shared the news with their followers, explaining that the separation was a mutual decision. They stated that although their personal relationship has ended, their professional collaboration will continue.

The couple has worked together on multiple projects, including their joint music venture, MaMoGi, and they assured fans that they remain committed to their work.

“Mark and I have separated with mutual understanding,” Mohini wrote. “While we continue to be great friends, we realised that we wanted different things in life, and separation was the best course of action. We kindly ask for your respect and understanding at this time.”

The 29-year-old bassist, known for her performances with Rahman’s troupe, has been a significant figure in the music industry. Her debut album, released in August 2023, cemented her place in the global music scene.

Despite the personal changes, Mohini and Hartsuch emphasised that their professional life remains unaffected. “We will continue working together on various projects,” Mohini said, expressing gratitude for the support from fans. “Please respect our privacy during this time and refrain from judgement.”

Music legend AR Rahman, wife announce separation after 28 years of marriage

Legendary music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have announced their separation, ending nearly three decades of marriage, according to reports on socia media.

Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, released an official statement citing emotional strain and unbridgeable differences between the couple as factors in their decision.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman,” read the statement.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” it added.

The statement emphasised that Saira, who requested privacy, took this step after a period of “pain and agony.” Neither Rahman nor Saira has commented further on the separation at this time.

Rahman and Saira, who wed in 1995 in an arranged marriage facilitated by Rahman’s mother, have three children together: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.