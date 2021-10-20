A star-studded evening at Pakistani Pavilion, Expo 2020 endorsing modernizing nature

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A first time in EXPO 2020, a celebrity meet & greet was hosted by the nature-vowing brand Hemani Herbals in the Pakistan Pavilion. The evening glittered with celebrities entertaining the visitors at the most-visited pavilion in the Opportunity District, on Friday.

The prosperous evening was brimming with celebrities and important business signatories along with the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE as the Chief Guest of the event. The speakers brought to light the Treasures of Pakistan and how modernization led to a spurt in the growth of Made in Pakistan natural products over the course of time. The event summarized in the words of the Director, Mr Mustafa Hemani, “Modern Talents of Pakistan are now astounding the world unravelling its Hidden Treasures.”

Hemani Group of Companies was grateful to Pakistan Business Council for supporting and promoting talents of Pakistan. Launching Made in Pakistan products on an international platform was a great achievement with a moment of pride highlighting the positive image of Pakistan. Another big launch was witnessed that evening, Pakistan’s first sports fragrances brand in the name of “Squad” was revealed in collaboration with Fakhr Alam.

The star-studded evening glittered with the likes of Wasim Badami, Aijaz Aslam, Fakhr Alam, Nadia Hussain, Ayesha Omar and Shafaat Ali. The event was also honoured by the presence of Ahmad Shaikhani, President of the Pakistan Business Council, and Board of Directors of Hemani Group of Companies.