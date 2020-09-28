A Student of Grade 1 Writes Letter to PM Imran Khan

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: In her desire to attend the school, Hooria Afridi, a student of class 1, expressed her emotions in a letter addressed to PM Imran Khan.

In her letter, she wrote, “Imran Khan, you have made all the kids in first grade mad. Because class 2, 3 4 will open on 30th September. Where is 1.”

Then in her extreme anger she underlined that she had been away from school and she was mad about it. She wrote, “I am in class 1 and I am very mad.”

After which she drew her angry face in the letter with the date on it.

With pandemic on the rise, children have been disturbed emotionally due to lack of social contact and face to face interaction with their teacher and school fellows. This letter is a true proof of what our children have been facing while they are homebound.