A trial of US anti-corruption plan

The Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova has commented on recent revelations of massive corruption in the pandemic financial stimulus, offered by the US government during the last two years. Maria said that the United States has endowed itself with the right of a global anti-corruption auditor, but they need to start with themselves, because $ 100 billion have been stolen from American stimulus incentive programs to combat pandemic.

According to Zakharova, Washington recently announced the anti-corruption campaign as a major priority of its foreign policy and drafted a law on Combating Corruption on Global Scale. While toasting America’s anti-corruption doctrine, Russian Diplomat noted that the longstanding American tradition of extraterritorial law enforcement has built here into an absolute. Maria was of the view that the States have endowed themselves with the rights of a global anti-corruption auditor, as well as a prosecutor, investigator and judge; however such unpleasant information came out here which exposed that the king was naked. Maria said that the US’s occupied Afghanistan had turned into a hole of corruption for the US, where billions were stolen, allocated for the country’s reconstruction.

In fact, the United States had been a global champion of universal values like democracy, human rights and freedom similarly it also claims to be a global auditor of universal crimes like corruption, transnational organized crimes and terrorism around the globe. Recently, the US government had introduced the first ever US national anti-corruption strategy, which calls for a whole-of-government approach to initiate the fight against corruption, through better understanding and response to the threat’s transnational dimensions, efforts to reduce the ability of corrupt actors to use the US and international financial systems to hide assets and legalize the wealth gathered through corrupt practices. In the document, the US government vowed to initiate a campaign against corruption at home and abroad with the help of their partners and allies; however before the resonance of Biden’s announcement of war against corruption disappears, a gigantic scandal of massive corruption had been reported by the American Secret Service.

The report states that at least about $ 100 billion was stolen from the budget of programs created to help businesses and Americans who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pandemic Fraud National Coordinator, Roy Dotson, the amount represents 3% of the $ 3.4 trillion financial stimulus allocated to the pandemic by the previous as well as incumbent administration. According to Brooking Institute, a Washington based think tank, $ 10.5 billion had been disbursed to 27 lobbyist firms connected to former President Trump, family of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump’s allies. Whereas, $273 million had been distributed among 100 companies owned by the donors of the Trump election campaign. Presently, there are quad-lateral oversight mechanisms in the United States including Congressional Oversight Committee (COC), Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), and Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery (SIGPR) and House Subcommittee on COVID Crisis to curb misappropriation. However, all lengthy formalities and overlapping mechanisms could not hinder the corruption and the global champion lost a match at home which exposed its tall claims to the world. Honestly, corruption is a global crime and no nation has an exception from it; however global cooperation is essential to curb this crime instead of politicization of the issue.