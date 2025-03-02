A turning point for Gaza and the Palestinian issue

Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy

The imminent emergency Arab League Summit in Cairo, Egypt, comes at a defining moment in the Middle East. The region is still enveloped in the devastating consequences of a 15-month war in Gaza and a conflict that has spanned decades between Israel and Palestine. Tuesday’s emergency summit of Arab leaders is far more than just a diplomatic event; it is an opportunity for reckoning against arguably one of the worst humanitarian and political disasters of our age. The agenda will include the reconstruction of Gaza, the rejection of efforts to displace Palestinians, the reaffirmation of the entire Arab world’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and preparations for a sustainable future in political terms.

The stakes for this summit could not be higher. Gaza lies in ruins, with Israeli air attacks and ground assaults taking almost 50,000 lives and injuring more than 110,000, with women and children suffering the most. Whole neighborhoods have vanished, pushing the humanitarian crisis into catastrophic territory. More than 1 million people are displaced and the health infrastructure has collapsed. The blockade has also intensified, with access to medicines, food and water cut off. The UN estimated last month that 69 percent of the structures in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, including at least 245,000 homes.

Gaza is now categorized as “uninhabitable” by the UN and is on the brink of total collapse. Several urgent matters will be discussed during the summit and will require immediate action, as follows:

The alleviation of the humanitarian crisis will be the top priority. Though not specifically stated for this summit, Arab countries must ally to feed, clothe, care for and house the suffering population in Gaza. The summit must, therefore, also call for the lifting of the blockade by Israel so that they can issue free aid and build homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure. This will need to be placed within the confines of a comprehensive reconstruction plan with strong financial backing from Arab nations and the international community to give hope and stability back to Gaza.

The summit will also reject the forced displacement of Gazans. One of the most alarming trends of the past few years is the number of proposals to forcibly evict Palestinians from Gaza, either to other countries or into so-called safe zones. Aside from being ethically reprehensible, such suggestions violate international law. And Saudi Arabia has put itself on record: it will not normalize relations with Israel until a Palestinian state is established. The Arab League must categorically reject displacement plans and reaffirm the right of Palestinians to remain in their homeland.

The Arab leaders will also develop a comprehensive scheme to reconstruct Gaza, without including any displacement schemes, on the road to stabilizing the whole region. These connections will include Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, since their integration is vital for the establishment of a functional Palestinian state.

The summit will seek the empowerment of the Palestinian people. Employing a unified policy within a singular Palestinian polity is essential to promote the longevity of any peace settlement. This meeting could serve as the catalyst for Palestinian unity and enhance leadership and institutional development. A strong Palestinian leadership supported by strong institutions will be crucial to the smooth advancement of Palestinian causes and statehood, while advancing solutions to the humanitarian and political challenges that the Palestinian people face. The summit will also tackle internal divisions to present a cohesive and effective front in supporting Palestinian rights and self-determination.

The summit will concentrate, first and foremost, on Gaza, but it must also not fail to recognize the more comprehensive goal of a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The two-state solution, which most faithfully conforms to the envisioned model of peace as one in which an independent Palestinian state exists alongside Israel, is still the only possible road to peace. The summit must reaffirm this vision and condemn any acts that undermine it, including the expansion of Israeli settlements.

There has been no more powerful symbol of Arab support for Palestine than Arab countries standing shoulder to shoulder with Palestine in the past decade and a half. The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 and other diplomatic endeavors for Palestinian statehood have consistently championed the rights of the Palestinian people. This emergency summit is yet another platform to reiterate to the world that this commitment endures. The Arab world has been united in pursuit of justice, dignity and peace for Palestine.

Arab leaders emphasize this point with the determination that issues facing the Palestinians should take priority over factional politics. This summit should call upon all Palestinian factions to elevate unity and cooperation over internal divisions as they work toward a shared goal: the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state.

This is not a mere diplomatic meeting, though. It is an opportunity to send a strong message of hope and unity to the Palestinian people. By committing themselves to the reconstruction of Gaza, rejecting displacement schemes and maintaining the two-state solution, Arab leaders will be confirming their dedication to the Palestinian cause.

The road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but this summit represents a potential turning point. As former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat once said: “Peace is our strategic choice.” This summit can ensure that this choice becomes a reality, not just an empty slogan. By rebuilding Gaza, rejecting displacement and charting a path toward peace, Arab leaders can honor the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and build a future of hope rather than despair.

The world is watching. Let this emergency summit be remembered as a turning point in the struggle for justice and peace in Palestine.

Courtesy: arabnews