KABUL (ren.tv): A video appeared on social networks showing the dispersal of a demonstration of Afghan women by the Taliban (the Taliban movement is prohibited in Russia) in Kabul. They demanded to ensure the right to education and work.

We will remind, a group of Afghan women came out with a protest near the presidential palace in Kabul on the eve. About 20 women with microphones gathered under the supervision of Taliban militants, who allowed the demonstration. Women have demanded that they open access to education, be allowed to return to their jobs and rule the country.

Later it became known about the dispersal of their protest action. To do this, the Taliban used tear gas and fired into the air. One of the activists was beaten.

The situation in Afghanistan has exacerbated after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who have been in the country since 2001. Militants of the Taliban terrorist movement banned in the Russian Federation have launched an offensive on the country’s large cities. On August 15, the Taliban announced that they had entered Kabul and took control of the entire territory of Afghanistan.

On August 31, the United States withdrew its troops and completed both the operation to evacuate civilians from Kabul and its entire military mission in that country, which began after the September 11, 2001 attacks.