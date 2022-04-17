A week ahead at United Nations Security Council

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Tuesday (19 April), Council members will receive a briefing in consultations on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) from Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

Also on Tuesday, the Security Council will convene for a briefing on Ukraine, which will focus on the situation of refugees. International Organization for Migration Director General António Vitorino and UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements are the expected briefers.

Council members will receive a briefing in consultations on the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) on Wednesday (20 April). The anticipated briefers are the Special Representative for Western Sahara and head of MINURSO, Alexander Ivanko, and the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura.

Also on Wednesday, the Council will receive the semi-annual briefing on the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from Special Representative and head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh.

On Thursday (21 April), there will be a briefing, followed by consultations, on Sudan/South Sudan and the Secretary-General’s report on the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The expected briefers are Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh.

This week, Council members are expected to continue negotiating a US-proposed draft resolution updating and strengthening the 1718 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime.

At the subsidiary body level, the 2206 South Sudan Sanctions Committee will hold informal consultations on Friday (22 April) to receive a briefing from its Panel of Experts on its final report and to discuss its recommendations.

On Thursday (21 April), Ireland will organise an Arria-formula meeting on conflict and hunger.

