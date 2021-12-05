A week ahead at UNSC

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Today (6 December), the Security Council will hold a briefing on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the DRC sanctions regime. Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) Bintou Keita and the chair of the 1533 DRC Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Abdou Abarry (Niger), will brief. Closed consultations are scheduled to follow the briefing.

On Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is expected to brief the Council on the situation of refugees in several country-specific situations on the Council’s agenda.

The Council is also expected to meet with troop contributing countries of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there will be a briefing on the chemical weapons track in Syria. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu is expected to brief. The briefing will be followed by consultations. The chair of the 2374 Mali Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramirez (Mexico), is expected to brief the Council on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, a representative of the Department of Peace Operations will brief members in consultations on the Secretary-General’s latest 90-day report on UNDOF and the most recent developments. An open debate on “Security in the context of terrorism and climate change” is planned for Thursday (9 December). Nigerien President Moha-med Bazoum is scheduled to chair the meeting. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat are expected to brief.

On Friday, Ambassador Sven Jürgenson (Estonia), the chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee, is scheduled to brief the Council on the Commi-ttee’s work. Also on Friday, the Security Council will receive a briefing on the Secretary-General’s 90-day report on the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mis-sion in Sudan (UNITAMS). Special Representative for Sudan and head of UNITAMS Volker Perthes is expected to brief. Consultations are scheduled to follow the briefing.

Council members are expected to continue discussions this week on a draft resolution on climate change and security.

At the subsidiary body level, the Military Staff Committee (MSC) plans to meet on Friday (10 December). The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), UNDOF, and the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) are among the topics that may be discussed. The MSC might also adopt its programme of work for 2022 at the meeting. A meeting of the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee is scheduled for Friday. Pramila Patten, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, is the anticipated briefer.

Also on Friday, a meeting of the Informal Working Group on International Tribunals is scheduled, featuring the participation of the President of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Judge Carmel Agius, and IRMCT Prosecutor Serge Brammertz.

On Monday (6 December), Security Council members will hold an Arria-formula meeting on the protection of education in conflict. Niger and Norway are organising the meeting. Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt will chair the meeting and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway will provide remarks. The expected briefers are Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba and Doris Mpoumou, the Director of the AU Liaison and Pan-Africa Office and AU Representative at Save the Children International. Representatives of UNICEF and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will provide opening and closing remarks.