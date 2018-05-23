A woman commits suicide by jumping from Karachi apartment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A woman apparently in a bid to commit suicide jumped along with her infant daughter from a building in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area, police official said.

SSP South Sheraz Nazir told The Frontier Post that Rishma a resident of Delhi colony in Clifton jumped from the fourth floor of his apartment and died. “Rimsha jumped along with her one-month-old daughter”, he said.

The police official said a post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted and investigations into the incident are under way.

“Statements of Rimsha’s parents and in-laws are being recorded,” SSP Nazir further said.

SSP Nazir added that a case will be registered after the post-mortem report.

He said that further investigation will determine if she has committed suicide or has been killed by pushing down from the apartment building.

Last year in November, police ruled as suicide the death of a woman from her second floor apartment in Nishat Commercial Area, DHA Phase VI, Karachi.

