AAC shot dead in Tank

F.P. Report

TANK: Unidentified gunmen shot dead Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Karamatullah Kundi in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police told media that, unknown gunmen when his vehicle was ambushed near main market Daman Plaza.

Police added that AAC was on his way to office from home when his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen.

The accused sprayed the vehicle with bullets, killing the Additional Assistant Commissioner. The police rushed to the spot and begin search operation in the area to arrest the fleeing killer.

At least two passerby were also injured in the attack and were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

