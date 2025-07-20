Aafia Siddiqui case: IHC issues show-cause notice to federal cabinet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the federal cabinet over contempt of court in the case concerning the release, health, and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the notice during the hearing on a petition filed by Dr Fauzia Siddiqui.

The judge expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to submit a report in the case and scheduled the next hearing for the first working day after the court’s summer recess.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq remarked that the judges’ roster is managed by the chief justice’s office, and despite his willingness to hear the case during holidays, administrative limitations prevented it.

He revealed that he had directed his personal secretary to request the chief justice for changes to the cause list, but the request was not processed in time.

Referring to past instances where the judges’ roster was used for specific cases, Justice Ejaz Ishaq reiterated that he would not let justice be defeated. He affirmed his commitment to upholding the dignity of the high court and exercising his judicial powers accordingly.

The judge noted that the government has already filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against his previous decision in the same case, and the appeal is pending. He emphasized that Dr Fauzia Siddiqui is the daughter of Pakistan, and justice in her case remains a priority.