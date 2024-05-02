Aafia Siddiqui’s defense attorney seeks evidence in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press) Afia Siddiqui’s defense attorney, a Pakistani woman imprisoned in the United States, has come to Kabul to search for clues and prove the innocence of this woman.

Clive Stafford Smith, Afia Siddiqui’s defense attorney, said at a press conference at the Continental Hotel in Kabul on Thursday, May 2nd, that he has two witnesses showing that Ms. Siddiqui was innocent when she was arrested in Ghazni in 2008.

Afia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, migrated to the United States in 1990 and disappeared in Karachi in 2003 while visiting her family, only to be detained five years later in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, on charges of carrying explosives and intending to kill American soldiers.

Afia Siddiqui’s defense attorney said at the press conference: “I want to start by thanking the Afghan government for the help they have provided us. I and everyone who knows about what has happened to Afia and her children in the five years the United States has detained them here (in Bagram prison) need help.”

Mohammad Ajmal, one of the residents of Ghazni province who witnessed Afia Siddiqui’s arrest, said at the press conference that Ms. Siddiqui did not have any explosives with her at the time of her arrest.

It is worth mentioning that Ms. Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison in 2010 and is currently imprisoned in Texas, United States.

The United States has also claimed that one of Ms. Siddiqui’s relatives was involved in the September 11 attacks.