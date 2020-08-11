Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: With the ongoing pandemic and its adverse effects, most anticipated movies are going through a reshuffle of their release date as health and safety of people are of utmost importance. Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha that was initially headed for a Christmas 2020 release has now been shifted to Christmas 2021.

Aamir Khan has a long-standing association with Christmas. All his movies released during Christmas have been super successful, be it 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3, Dangal and more. His latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on Tom Hanks ‘Forrest Gump, has already shot a few parts in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was implicated. While the situation in the country remains to be crucial, the actor is recently in Turkey to do a recce for the movie.

Ever since the makers dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man fans went berserk over it. Keeping the current scenario in mind, Aamir and makers have announced a new release date and shifted it from this December to next December as the movie deserves a grand release.

Viacom 18 studio presents Aamir Khan productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha starsAamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and Mona Singh in a pivotal role. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.