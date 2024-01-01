Aamir Khan plans mum’s 90th birthday party

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Actor Aamir Khan is all set to host a grand party for his mother, Zeenat Hussain, on her 90th birthday. The celebration, according to sources, will see over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities to celebrate this special day.

The grand celebration will take place on June 13 at his residence in Mumbai.

As per a source close to the actor, “Aamir Khan will fly in 200-plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother’s birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities.”

Khan who shares a special bond with his mother often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does.

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Khan’s next film is Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.