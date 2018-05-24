Aamir Khan says he wanted to play Ranbir’s role in ‘Sanju’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani had offered Aamir Khan the late Sunil Dutt’s role in the upcoming biopic Sanju. The film, as we know, is based on the controversial life and times of Sanjay Dutt and has Ranbir Kapoor reprising the role of Sanjay.

Aamir, however, declined Hirani’s offer. In an interview, today, Aamir cited the reason behind refusing the film saying, “I told Raju that Sanjay’s role is so good that it has won my heart. In this film, I can’t do any other role but that of Sanjay Dutt, which I can’t because Ranbir (Kapoor) is doing it. So, don’t offer me any other role because I won’t be able to do it. I can’t come to the set thinking that yeh lines meri honi chahiye.”

Aamir further added, “Raju has written the script beautifully… By the way, Dutt saab’srole is fantastic… the film explores the relationship between a father and a son.” Incidentally, the talented Paresh Rawal is now playing Sunil Dutt in Sanju. Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

Advertisements