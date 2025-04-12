Aamir Khan seen for first time with his new partner

(Web Desk): Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan made headlines this weekend as he appeared publicly with his partner, Gauri Spratt, for the first time at an International festival in China.

The couple arrived together in what appeared to be their first official appearance on an international platform.

The two posed for photographers and interacted warmly with attendees, including popular Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li.

A popular clip showed Aamir Khan holding Gauri Spratt’s hand as they entered the venue. The pair smiled for cameras and engaged in light-hearted conversations, including forming heart shapes with their hands for a group photo.

Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to other guests, appearing at ease and attentive during the evening’s interactions. Social media was quick to pick up the couple’s subtle chemistry.

Recently, Aamir Khan also confirmed his relation with his new partner, he said: “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her. Besides, we won’t have to keep hiding. She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai, and we met accidentally. We kept in touch, and then it all happened organically.”

Aamir Spratt presently works with Khan’s production company. Aamir Khan confirmed they have been living together for the past year.