Aamir Khan steps away from Mogul over molestation allegations

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The #MeToo movement is gaining momentum in Bollywood. Now, Aamir Khan has stepped down as a producer of Subhash Kapoor’s upcoming biopic on Gulshan Kumar, the late founder of T-Series. Reason being the molestation charges levied against him by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014. Subhash said that since the matter is sub-judice, “he intends to prove his innocence in the court of law.”

Geetika, reportedly, lauded Aamir’s decision on Twitter saying, “This is the kind of support we want so more and more women can come out.” She had on Tuesday tweeted to Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which has Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao as the chairperson, asking if she “remembers that her husband was working with Mr. Kapoor, who is being prosecuted for sexual assault and molestation.”

On Wednesday evening Aamir and Kiran issued a statement saying that their production house, Aamir Khan Productions, is stepping away from the biopic. The film was to be co-produced by Aamir and Kiran. “We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change,” wrote Aamir.

In 2014, Geetika Tyagi had uploaded a video, filmed on a hidden camera, on YouTube in which she was seen slapping Subhash and confronting his wife Dimple Kharbanda. Referring to this Subhash said in his statement, “I do want to raise a question – is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is “accused” of a misconduct. If your answer is latter then for me it’s nothing less than a khaap panchayat mentality.”

When the producer of Mogul, Bhushan Kumar, was contacted by a leading daily, they were told that Subhash Kumar would no longer directing the film. Subhash Kapoor told the leading daily that he respects Aamir’s decision and hopes to clear himself in court. Bhushan told the leading daily, “It is our foremost duty to make our industry safe for everyone, make an industry that creates environment of equality and a better place to work. With the on-going proceedings against the director that have been brought to our notice, everyone at T-Series has decided not to work with the director.”

