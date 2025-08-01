Aamir Khan to release his films on YouTube

(Web Desk) : In an unexpected but exciting development, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced that several of his films will be released on YouTube through his official production channel, Aamir Khan Talkies.

Known not only for his acting and filmmaking prowess but also for his sharp business sense, Aamir revealed on Tuesday that his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) will skip major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Instead, it will premiere exclusively on YouTube.

“In the coming weeks, audiences will be able to watch films from Aamir Khan Productions on our YouTube channel,” Aamir shared. “Each film will be available to rent for just Rs 100 (approx. 86p), making quality cinema accessible and affordable.”

Explaining the reasoning behind the move, Aamir said, “This was why I didn’t sell the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par. We’ve been working on this plan for a while. Every film produced under Aamir Khan Productions will be released on YouTube after its theatrical run, at a minimal cost.”

The initiative also includes classic titles produced by Aamir’s father, the late Tahir Hussain. Films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and Peepli Live will be among the first to go live, followed by older gems such as Caravan and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

“This effort isn’t just about distribution,” Aamir added. “We want to spotlight cinematic heritage and provide opportunities for emerging talent. While we will take a small share of the earnings, our aim is to let creators benefit directly from their work.”



Aamir has previously expressed concerns about the current OTT model. In a 2022 interview, he argued that releasing films online shortly after theatrical runs discourages audiences from visiting cinemas.

“We’re telling viewers, ‘You don’t need to go to the theatre—just wait a few weeks and watch it at home,’” he said. “That approach undermines the theatrical experience. Either make a film for OTT directly or give it enough space after the theatrical release.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is set to premiere on August 1, 2025, on the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel. Other titles will follow in quick succession, offering fans a wide selection of both contemporary and classic films.