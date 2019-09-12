Aamir Khan to work in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: This sure comes as good news to all the Aamir Khan fans. He is back to playing the late music baron, Gulshan Kumar in the biopic titled Mogul. Aamir Khan, who was producing the film as well, backed out of the film last year following the #MeToo allegations against Subhash Kapoor, the director helming Mogul.

When he had opted out of the film, Aamir had then said that at Aamir Khan Productions, they have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind. “Two weeks ago, when the traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct…” was what he mentioned then in a long tweet.

However, looks like Aamir has now changed his mind to work with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor. He confirmed this development to a daily saying, “Well, Kiran and I were producing Mogul and I was acting in it. When we were doing the film, we did not know that there was a case against Mr Subash Kapoor. I believe it is a five or six-year-old case. We are not too much in the media space, so I guess it slipped our attention. Last year, during the Me-Too movement, mention of this case came up. That’s when we got to know about it, and we were most disturbed. Kiran and I spoke about it at length. We were in a big dilemma for more than a week.”

But now when Aamir has decided to come aboard for Mogul. He and his wife Kiran apparently met several women who had worked with Subhash Kapoor in the past, “What we found is that, without exception, all of them spoke very highly of him. Not only did they not feel any discomfort with him, but rather they went out of their way to praise him. They said that he looked after everyone on his set with great care. Caring, sensitive and supportive were the words used to describe him. Mind you, both Kiran and I are fully aware that these particular women may have had a very good experience working with Mr Kapoor, but that does not mean that he could not have misbehaved with some other woman. However, I cannot deny that this interaction with women who had worked with him, did give us comfort. And so, taking everything into account, I wrote back to IFTDA saying I have reconsidered my decision, and that I would come back on to the film.”

Aamir Khan playing Gulshan Kumar in his biopic is sure going to be interesting indeed.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)