Aamir’s autopsy: Court order setup of medical board

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Monday ordered the formation of medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon wrote a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station was told to make necessary arrangements in this regard. On Saturday, a district and session court directed police to exhume the body of renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, days after he died at his residence in Karachi and the family refused to conduct an autopsy.

During the hearing, the applicant maintained that it was important to determine the cause of his death as there were multiple people claiming his inheritance and the circumstances leading to his death seemed to be mysterious. A police report was also presented that stated that they could not identify the reasons behind the death without an internal examination of the body. It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

