Aasia Bibi case: Top court orders govt to compensate for losses caused by protesters

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the federal government to compensate people who suffered losses in terms of destroyed or damaged properties during protests after the apex court verdict in the Aasia Bibi case, on Saturday.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar sought report from concerned officials after implementation of court orders.

During the hearing, CJP also inquired why the affectees were not compensated after a lapse of two and a half months of the protest. “Protection of life and property of citizens is the responsibility of the government.”

A home department official informed the court that losses incurred during the protests had been calculated.

He also said the government would soon start disbursing compensation amount to the affectees.

Last year on Nov 7, Justice Nisar took suo motu notice of the losses caused by the riots that broke out in the country during the three-day protests organized by a group of religio-political parties over the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman, of blasphemy charges.

The CJP had directed the federal and the provincial governments to submit reports within three days on the losses and steps taken to compensate victims of these riots.

CJP Nisar took notice “on media reports that huge losses have been caused to general public on account of judgment delivered by Supreme Court in Asia Masih Case,” a statement issued by the apex court said.