Aasia Bibi is free to go anywhere, says FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted by Supreme Court in blasphemy charges, is free to go anywhere.

FM Qureshi said this while talking to British TV channel in London on Wednesday. He said that government will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

Regarding the relations with US, Qureshi said that relations with the United States are improving as they have pledged their confidence in the Pakistani leadership.

Qureshi added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to meet anyone including US President Donald Trump for the sake of the country.

Earlier, on Jan 30, the top court had dismissed a review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel had rejected the appeal after hearing arguments from the appellant’s counsel.