“AB HOGA SAAF SUKKUR’’ campaign launched to make Sukkur Green and Clean

F.P. Report

Sukkur: The campaign “AB HOGA SAAF SUKKUR” has been launched to make Sukkur Green and Clean an awareness walk was held from Globe Chowk under which thousands of citizens including students came out to clean the city.

The “Clean & Green Sukkur” campaign announced by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation marked its beginning on Friday. The Campaign was initiated by taking out a cleanliness awareness rally. The rally started from the Globe Chowk. Lab-e-Mehran under the leadership of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh & Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phul. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed & Administrator Sukkur Ali RazaAnsari. A large number of citizens including religious scholars of all sects, media persons, officials of different departments including NAB Sukkur, Sukkur High Court Association, Sukkur IBA University, representatives of Political, Social Welfare, Human Rights and Civil Society as well as teachers and students participated in the rally.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the participants by Sukkur Municipal Corporation, while in order to create awareness among the citizens there was also activity of picking-up garbage and disposing of it especially students participated and Municipal staff cleaned the city with heavy machinery.

Speaking on the occasion. Special Assistant to C.M Sindh & Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that until and unless factor of public participation is not incorporated in Govt. functionaries the desired results can’t be achieved. The walk is organized to ensure participation of civil Society with department of public service delivery to ensure transparency in all sectors to achieve the desired results.

He also said that the habit of throwing garbage in the open places must be eradicated. Citizens collect their garbage in one place and keep it in specific places, just as we keep our house clean, just like that we need to keep our streets clean, we should not hesitate to pick up our garbage.

He further said that trees are the survival of life, planting trees is a charity, trees give us oxygen and life, more and more trees should be planted for a healthy and energetic environment. He also paid tributes to the Municipal Sanitation Staff including Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari & Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ah Sheikh 8 theirteam

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed said that while proving to be a responsible citizen, we have to think about how we can make this campaign successful by making a small change in our lifestyle. By starting tree plantation, we are fulfilling the human, moral, religious and national duty to give a beautiful and clean city to the citizens of Sukkur City.