Abbas jumps eight spots in Test bowler’s rankings

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas has reached his career-best ranking after an impressive performance in the five-wicket win over Ireland in Dublin.

Abbas finished the match with figures of 9-100 and has jumped eight spots to move to a career-best 29th position. His new-ball partner Mohammad Amir has also moved up the ladder to 37th position after claiming five wickets.

Debutants Faheem Ashraf and Imamul Haq entered the rankings at 81st and 113th positions respectively in the list for batsmen. Faheem scored 83 runs in the first innings at Malahide, while Imam played a stunning knock of 74 in the second innings to help the Men in Green register a crucial win.

In the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team rankings, Pakistan have gained one point after the victory over Ireland in the one-off Test, but the Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit remains on seventh position with 87 points.

Meanwhile, Ireland will have to wait till their eighth Test to enter into the ICC Test rankings for teams. Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien, who scored a stunning century to keep his team in the game and won the player of the match award as well, made the best start by a batsman from a debutant side in 141 years. Kevin’s 158 runs in the match helped him enter the ICC Test Player rankings in 66th place with 440 points.

Advertisements