Abbas jumps to No. 3 in ICC Test bowlers ranking

DUBAI (Monitoring Desk): Mohammad Abbas jumped 11 places to break into the top three in the latest ICC Test bowlers rankings.

Taking just 10 Test matches to reach the third ranking, the Pakistani bowler started the series against Australia on number 21 and is now only behind South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and England’s James Anderson.

The 28-year-old also crossed 800 rating points, matching Yasir Shah and South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander who also reached the milestone in 10 Tests. Other Pakistani bowlers to reach the 800 rating points include Fazal Mahmood who took 16 Tests, former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan and Wasim Akram who both took 37 Tests to achieve the feat.

Waqar Younis took 12 Tests, Mushtaq Ahmed who took 25 matches are also part of the list. Others on the list include Shoaib Akhtar who achieved the feat in 29 Tests, Mohammad Asif and Saeed Ajmal who both broke the barrier in 19 Tests.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif also advanced 17 slots to 52nd position, while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed gained 17 slots among batsmen after his knocks of 94 and 81 in the second Test.

Debutant Fakhar Zaman entered the batsmen ranking in 68th position after scoring 94 and 66, while Babar Azam jumped nine places to a career-best 76th.

