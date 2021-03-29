Abbasi asks opposition to bring no-trust move against Chairman Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that now when 57 senators had conveyed this in writing that they were in the opposition, then they should bring no-trust move against the House chairman at the earliest.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that it was at his residence that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders had decided that PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar would be the opposition leader in Senate.

Abbasi said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) act of unilaterally getting its candidate appointed as opposition leader in the upper House was a violation of parliamentary principles. “Many congratulations to the PPP that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, its candidate, is now opposition leader in the Senate,” the former prime minister remarked sarcastically. At the same time, however, he reminded that there was no opposition anywhere in the world which even consisted of members from the treasury benches. PML-N leader made it clear that his party was ready to work with only those who were committed to the parliament, democracy and PDM’s objectives.

“PDM’s sub-committee had finalised the names of candidates for the seats of Senate deputy chairman and opposition leader without any delay,” he recalled. “If somebody is not aware who had been nominated as PDM’s candidate for the seat of opposition leader, he or she better ask those who were present at that meeting,” he counselled.

Former prime minister asked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to tell explicitly whether he was the speaker of the government or the entire House. “Qaiser is well aware of the fact that he has lost the trust of the opposition since the latter is not ready to listen to him,” Abbasi said.

He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members of calling opposition names in their speeches at parliament. “Has NA speaker not listened to the speech PM Imran delivered after taking a fake vote of confidence?” he queried. PML-N leader asked the speaker to apologize to the opposition.v“The House will function only when these things are given preference,” he stressed. He asked the government to pledge that from now on it would neither kidnap the presiding officers nor install cameras at the Senate hall.

“The PPP should pledge that it will not get its candidate appointed as

opposition leader on the basis of support from ruling party senators,”

he added.

He alleged that all those reports, including the one on Broadsheet

scandal, had been compiled to protect the looters and plunderers. He was

of the view that details of the Broadsheet scandal were very explicit

and clear.

“The facilitators and those minting money through kickbacks should be

sent behind the bars,” PML-N leader demanded. Abbasi said that the

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) itself needed accountability. NNI