Abbasi hope to reach on consensus on caretaker PM by Monday

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that consensus on the name of care taker prime minister would be reached with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah by Monday.

This he said on Sunday while giving interview to a private news channel, The PM said that the opposition leader syed Khursheed Shah is stand on his name that he suggest for the slot of PM while we also stressed on our name for the caretaker PM. “We should learn from the past and rest the decision with the people,” the prime minister said.

Commenting on defections within his party, Abbasi said the defectors stayed with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for four years and 11 months. “It is better for individuals, who cannot be trusted, to quit the party.”

On the tax amnesty scheme his government introduced, Abbasi said the scheme provided a chance to individuals to come into the tax net. He noted that his government slashed the tax rates by one half. “Those doing business are under an obligation to pay taxes,” the premier added.

